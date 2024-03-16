Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the February 14th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medigus

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Medigus stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.39% of Medigus as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Medigus Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MDGS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,596. Medigus has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $7.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Medigus

Medigus Ltd., a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through Corporate, E-commerce, Online Advertising & Internet Traffic Routing, Online Event Management, and Others segments.

