MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. MediciNova has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $2.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.73. The firm has a market cap of $63.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 0.73.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts forecast that MediciNova will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MediciNova

MediciNova Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in MediciNova in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in MediciNova during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MediciNova by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MediciNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MediciNova in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

Featured Articles

