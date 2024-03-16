MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. MediciNova has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $2.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.73. The firm has a market cap of $63.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 0.73.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts forecast that MediciNova will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.
