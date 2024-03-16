Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Receives $6.59 Average PT from Brokerages

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.59.

A number of research firms have commented on MPW. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company.

MPW stock opened at $4.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Medical Properties Trust has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $10.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 6,809.0% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 46,120,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,070,000 after purchasing an additional 45,452,713 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,655,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800,294 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 880.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,951,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $32,630,000. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

