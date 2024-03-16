MDB Capital Holdings, LLC’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on March 19th (NASDAQ:MDBH)

MDB Capital’s (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, March 19th. MDB Capital had issued 1,666,666 shares in its public offering on September 21st. The total size of the offering was $19,999,992 based on an initial share price of $12.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

MDB Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDBH opened at $8.90 on Friday. MDB Capital has a twelve month low of $7.35 and a twelve month high of $21.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MDB Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in MDB Capital by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDB Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $577,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MDB Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $865,000.

About MDB Capital

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a broker-dealer. The company operates through two segments, Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service, and Technology Development. The Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service segment operates as a full-service broker dealer that focuses on conducting private and public securities offerings, as well as providing research services for investment banking due diligence.

