McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,181 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curated Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 15,973 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in McDonald’s by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 33,552 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,948,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $279.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,071,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,998. The business’s fifty day moving average is $292.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.86. The company has a market cap of $201.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

