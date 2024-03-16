McBroom & Associates LLC Sells 462 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

McBroom & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 4.3% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 9,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 9,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Barclays upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.11.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $190.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $548.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.99 and its 200-day moving average is $160.72. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $191.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $716,340.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,222,569.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $716,340.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,996 shares in the company, valued at $8,222,569.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 845,383 shares of company stock valued at $154,341,636. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

