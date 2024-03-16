Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.84

Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.84 and last traded at $1.86, with a volume of 2588828 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Matterport from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Matterport in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Matterport in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Matterport Stock Down 4.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $550.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.72.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $39.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.11 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 36.35% and a negative net margin of 126.20%. Equities analysts expect that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 72,096 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $145,633.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,375,510 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,818,530.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 69,539 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $134,905.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,231,873 shares in the company, valued at $6,269,833.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 437,909 shares of company stock valued at $893,572. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Matterport

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Matterport by 202.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 30.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

Further Reading

