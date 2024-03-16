Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%.

Marvell Technology has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years. Marvell Technology has a payout ratio of 9.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Marvell Technology to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $66.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.51. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $85.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRVL. StockNews.com downgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.08.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Ford Tamer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $1,806,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,260.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Marvell Technology news, Director Ford Tamer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $1,806,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,260.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock worth $6,838,240 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 216.2% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Marvell Technology by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

