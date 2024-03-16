Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) CFO Mark C. Mcgivney Sells 12,494 Shares

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $2,508,670.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,762,205.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $206.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.84 and a 200 day moving average of $195.47. The company has a market cap of $101.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.20 and a 12-month high of $209.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Marsh & McLennan Companies

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.72%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,798,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,298,414,000 after purchasing an additional 180,128 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,327,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,011,245,000 after acquiring an additional 453,081 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,423,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,696,223,000 after acquiring an additional 61,408 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,243,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,940,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,617,156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763,286 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

