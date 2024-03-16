Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Receives $230.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $230.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MAR

Insider Activity at Marriott International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,188,899.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,188,899.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493 in the last quarter. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its stake in Marriott International by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 6,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $401,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of MAR stock opened at $244.07 on Friday. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $153.56 and a 12-month high of $253.12. The company has a market capitalization of $72.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.74.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott International will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.