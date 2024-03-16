Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $242.98

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 242.98 ($3.11) and traded as high as GBX 249.50 ($3.20). Marks and Spencer Group shares last traded at GBX 244.60 ($3.13), with a volume of 4,686,678 shares changing hands.

MKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.33) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.97) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.84) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 242.86 ($3.11).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 247.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 243.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 1,229.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

