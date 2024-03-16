Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.70

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$27.70 and traded as high as C$32.75. Manulife Financial shares last traded at C$32.74, with a volume of 5,348,663 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.80.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$59.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$14.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.24 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 11.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.6910936 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

In other Manulife Financial news, Director Brooks Tingle sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total transaction of C$108,664.92. In other Manulife Financial news, Director Brooks Tingle sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total transaction of C$108,664.92. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 10,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total transaction of C$337,231.44. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

