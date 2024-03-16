Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Short Interest Down 17.6% in February

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 347,200 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the February 14th total of 421,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Mainz Biomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Mainz Biomed from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.
Shares of MYNZ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.04. 33,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,752. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. Mainz Biomed has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $7.11.
Mainz Biomed N.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening stool-based deoxyribonucleic acid test; and PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test.
