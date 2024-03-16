MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:MEGI)

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $14.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.46.

Insider Transactions at MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 12,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.04 per share, for a total transaction of $165,321.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,412,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,582,299.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jacques P. Perold purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $36,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,796. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 12,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.04 per share, for a total transaction of $165,321.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,412,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,582,299.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 33,837 shares of company stock valued at $446,297 in the last quarter.

Institutional Trading of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund

About MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,184,000. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund by 622.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 37,586 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund by 165.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 73,183 shares during the period.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

