MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:MEGI)

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd.
MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Price Performance
Shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $14.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.46.
Insider Transactions at MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund
In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 12,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.04 per share, for a total transaction of $165,321.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,412,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,582,299.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jacques P. Perold purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $36,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,796. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 12,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.04 per share, for a total transaction of $165,321.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,412,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,582,299.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 33,837 shares of company stock valued at $446,297 in the last quarter.
Institutional Trading of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund
About MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund
The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.