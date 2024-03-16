Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) CEO James Lawrence Dolan Sells 100,000 Shares

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) CEO James Lawrence Dolan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $3,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,143 shares in the company, valued at $7,339,862.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
James Lawrence Dolan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 6th, James Lawrence Dolan sold 37,000 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $1,409,700.00.
- On Wednesday, February 28th, James Lawrence Dolan sold 28,796 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $1,085,897.16.
- On Monday, February 26th, James Lawrence Dolan sold 24,284 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $906,036.04.
Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $37.40 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $40.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 24.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.82.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $62,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 359.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 40.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.
