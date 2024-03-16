Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.30

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$5.30 and last traded at C$6.26, with a volume of 900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.50.

Madison Pacific Properties Stock Down 4.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.63 million, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21.

Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported C($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$10.42 million for the quarter. Madison Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 104.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Madison Pacific Properties Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

Madison Pacific Properties Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Madison Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -14.29%.

Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning, developing, and managing real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises office, industrial, commercial, retail, and multi-family rental real estate properties located in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Alberta, Sudbury, Mississauga, Monetville, and Ontario.

