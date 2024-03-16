Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MAC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Macerich Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MAC opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Macerich has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $17.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.33.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Macerich will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Macerich Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.54%.

Insider Activity at Macerich

In related news, President Edward C. Coppola sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 655,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,277,472.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Macerich by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Macerich in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Macerich during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Macerich during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

