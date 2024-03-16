Lynch & Associates IN Sells 2,000 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Lynch & Associates IN trimmed its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of KEY stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.27. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $15.29.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.13%.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $33,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $175,527.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,481.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,442 shares of company stock valued at $303,914 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. Raymond James started coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.69.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KEY

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.