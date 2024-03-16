Lynch & Associates IN Acquires Shares of 9,202 Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Lynch & Associates IN acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FREL. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 186,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 120,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 294,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 26,610 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 314,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter.
Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Price Performance
Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock opened at $25.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.75 and its 200 day moving average is $24.63. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1 year low of $21.24 and a 1 year high of $27.06.
About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF
The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.
