LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $5.15 target price on the stock.

LiqTech International Trading Up 8.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiqTech International

NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. LiqTech International has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIQT. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of LiqTech International by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 54,637 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. 20.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

