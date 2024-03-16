Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Purchases 234,194 Shares

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 234,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $6,737,761.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,733,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,067,570.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Liberty Live Group alerts:

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 20,609 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $617,033.46.

On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 521,804 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.86 per share, for a total transaction of $15,581,067.44.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,188,000 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,915,320.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 175,827 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $5,397,888.90.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 495,739 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $14,931,658.68.

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 139,132 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 650,224 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $20,130,935.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 543,977 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $16,553,220.11.

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 469,563 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $14,274,715.20.

Liberty Live Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LLYVA opened at $39.67 on Friday. Liberty Live Group has a 12 month low of $29.48 and a 12 month high of $40.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Liberty Live Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Mango Five Family Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.