Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Holdings Increased by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. Leidos comprises 1.8% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $7,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 548.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1,340.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LDOS. Argus raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays raised shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Leidos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.09.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of Leidos stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $127.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,799,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,788. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $130.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.70.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 107.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

