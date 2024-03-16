Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $79.94

Shares of Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 79.94 ($1.02) and traded as high as GBX 82.10 ($1.05). Learning Technologies Group shares last traded at GBX 81.50 ($1.04), with a volume of 946,820 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.46. The company has a market capitalization of £642.57 million, a P/E ratio of 2,708.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 80.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 75.01.

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, GP Strategies, and Other segments.

