Lear (NYSE:LEA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lear from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $161.89.

Lear Price Performance

Lear stock opened at $140.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. Lear has a one year low of $117.79 and a one year high of $157.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.59.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.09). Lear had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lear will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Lear’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total value of $387,227.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,019.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total transaction of $387,227.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,019.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $1,415,224.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,483.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,379 shares of company stock worth $2,205,121 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lear

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Lear by 36.7% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 273,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,763,000 after buying an additional 73,559 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Lear by 20.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,087,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $146,057,000 after purchasing an additional 182,241 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 24.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 50,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lear by 14.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lear by 20.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,093,000 after purchasing an additional 16,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading

