Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $185.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LSTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

In other Landstar System news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total value of $2,325,275.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,632,468.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 756.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $496,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,326 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth about $647,360,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth about $54,341,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,024,000 after purchasing an additional 224,286 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth about $26,416,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $183.63 on Monday. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $161.13 and a 12-month high of $208.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.48 and its 200 day moving average is $183.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). Landstar System had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Research analysts expect that Landstar System will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

