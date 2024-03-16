Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Stock Position Lowered by Hamlin Capital Management LLC

Hamlin Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,351,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,890 shares during the period. Lamar Advertising makes up approximately 4.5% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned about 1.32% of Lamar Advertising worth $143,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 90,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 9,640 shares in the last quarter. Key Bridge Compliance LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,565,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,888,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,847,000 after acquiring an additional 9,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of LAMR stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.09. 808,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.35. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $77.21 and a 12 month high of $121.99.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $555.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.84 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 41.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $594,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LAMR

About Lamar Advertising

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.