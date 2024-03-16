Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 15.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a payout ratio of 28.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kulicke and Soffa Industries to earn $2.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $47.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.89 and a beta of 1.46. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52 week low of $40.20 and a 52 week high of $60.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $171.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

KLIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $429,515.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

