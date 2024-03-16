Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.19

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.19 and traded as high as $9.55. Korea Electric Power shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 207,650 shares.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Korea Electric Power Trading Down 2.2 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $17.08 billion during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Korea Electric Power by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,480,000 after purchasing an additional 734,739 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,781,000 after purchasing an additional 166,369 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,063,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,383,000 after purchasing an additional 75,127 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 904,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 34,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 894,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 14,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

