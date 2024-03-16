Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) CEO M Leroy Ball Sells 5,000 Shares

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) CEO M Leroy Ball sold 5,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $267,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,080 shares in the company, valued at $17,288,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

M Leroy Ball also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 20th, M Leroy Ball sold 7,000 shares of Koppers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $344,890.00.

Koppers Price Performance

NYSE KOP opened at $52.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.87. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.45 and a 52 week high of $58.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.93.

Koppers Increases Dividend

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $513.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.67 million. Koppers had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KOP shares. Singular Research raised shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koppers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Koppers by 50.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Koppers during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Koppers by 122.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Koppers in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Koppers by 22.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

Featured Articles

