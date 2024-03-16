Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.09

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.09 and traded as high as $6.80. Konica Minolta shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 5,653 shares changing hands.

Konica Minolta Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.11.

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Konica Minolta had a negative net margin of 9.56% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Konica Minolta, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, China, other Asian countries, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as offers IT and printing solutions and services.

