Komodo (KMD) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.70 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Komodo has a total market cap of $47.84 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Komodo has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000515 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.94 or 0.00073057 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00043888 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00021775 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,603,321 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

