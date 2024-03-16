KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Major Shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc Acquires 286,402 Shares of Stock

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 286,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of KKR opened at $96.69 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.46 and a 12 month high of $101.80. The stock has a market cap of $85.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.64 million. Equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 95.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 408.9% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

