Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the February 14th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.0 days.

Shares of KTYCF remained flat at $4.79 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.16. Kits Eyecare has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $4.93.

Kits Eyecare Ltd. operates a digital eyecare platform in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures progressive and contact lenses, eyeglasses, and frames under the KITS brand, as well as distributes eyewear products of various brands. It operates through a network of optical e-commerce websites, including KITS.com, KITS.ca, OptiContacts.com, and ContactsExpress.ca.

