Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the February 14th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.0 days.
Kits Eyecare Price Performance
Shares of KTYCF remained flat at $4.79 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.16. Kits Eyecare has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $4.93.
About Kits Eyecare
