Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,889 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,405,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.63.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

KEYS opened at $149.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $172.72.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

