Kava (KAVA) Price Hits $0.98 on Major Exchanges

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 16th. One Kava token can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00001439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $1.06 billion and $35.72 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00086861 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011249 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00018777 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00018338 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00008334 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,860,679 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

