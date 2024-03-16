Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Has $213,000 Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 78.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 34,072 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,236 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 146,847 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,340 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STX stock opened at $86.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 1.05. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $54.32 and a 1-year high of $101.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.25.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -80.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STX. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

