JTC (LON:JTC) Trading Down 0.9%

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 781 ($10.01) and last traded at GBX 792 ($10.15). Approximately 491,799 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 302% from the average daily volume of 122,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 799 ($10.24).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of JTC in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on JTC from GBX 880 ($11.27) to GBX 950 ($12.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.
JTC Price Performance
JTC Company Profile
JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.
