JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Holdings Lowered by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,388 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF comprises about 2.3% of Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Collective Family Office LLC owned 0.25% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $6,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JMST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,023,233,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,032,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 373.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 727,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,971,000 after purchasing an additional 574,170 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 765,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,704,000 after purchasing an additional 443,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 173.1% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 561,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,303,000 after purchasing an additional 355,573 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

JMST stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.71. The stock had a trading volume of 231,694 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.62.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

