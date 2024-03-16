JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income (LON:MATE) Hits New 52-Week High at $102.00

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income (LON:MATE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 102 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 99.50 ($1.27), with a volume of 49754 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100.50 ($1.29).

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 97.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 93.62. The company has a market capitalization of £73.25 million and a PE ratio of -1,661.78.

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8,333.33%.

About JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC was founded in 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

