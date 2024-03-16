JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907,897 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $3,894,646,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,918,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,433 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,151,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,422,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,091 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,214,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,125,589. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $123.11 and a twelve month high of $191.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.72.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,782,092.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,741,857.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at $108,782,092.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 845,383 shares of company stock worth $154,341,636. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.11.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

