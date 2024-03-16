Jonathan Burrell Sells 15,000 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Stock

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total transaction of $2,192,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 623,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,173,339.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jonathan Burrell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of Garmin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total transaction of $2,233,350.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of Garmin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $2,131,800.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of Garmin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.55, for a total transaction of $2,123,250.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of Garmin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $2,110,200.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of Garmin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00.

NYSE:GRMN opened at $145.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.24. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $94.33 and a 12 month high of $149.42.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. Garmin had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Garmin’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.52%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,641,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Garmin by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,868,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $188,573,000 after purchasing an additional 970,527 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,073,000 after acquiring an additional 652,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,562,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,622,990,000 after acquiring an additional 527,327 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth $54,460,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on GRMN. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Fitness, Outdoor, Aviation, Marine, and Auto. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; and fitness accessories.

