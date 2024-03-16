Jonathan Burrell Sells 15,000 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Stock

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total value of $2,233,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 653,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,349,344.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jonathan Burrell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of Garmin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total value of $2,192,250.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of Garmin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $2,131,800.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of Garmin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.55, for a total value of $2,123,250.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of Garmin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $2,110,200.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of Garmin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00.

NYSE:GRMN opened at $145.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $94.33 and a twelve month high of $149.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.24.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.52%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Garmin by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after buying an additional 365,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,562,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,622,990,000 after acquiring an additional 527,327 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,310,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $939,642,000 after purchasing an additional 63,278 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Garmin by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,798,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $545,971,000 after purchasing an additional 355,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Garmin by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,508,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $364,987,000 after purchasing an additional 74,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GRMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Fitness, Outdoor, Aviation, Marine, and Auto. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; and fitness accessories.

