John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the February 14th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Price Performance
HTD stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $22.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.46.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
