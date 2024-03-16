John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the February 14th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Price Performance

HTD stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $22.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.46.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 255,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 87,477 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 58,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

