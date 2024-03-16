Jet Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $6.01 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 16th. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $6.01 million and $140,280.30 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00005407 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00026315 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00016375 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001594 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67,976.02 or 0.99646977 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00010250 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.93 or 0.00158209 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.0035378 USD and is down -2.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $140,757.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

