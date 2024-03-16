Jeremy Alan Rakusin Sells 1,000 Shares of FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Stock

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) Senior Officer Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$226.27, for a total value of C$226,272.00.

Jeremy Alan Rakusin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FirstService alerts:

On Friday, December 22nd, Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 200 shares of FirstService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$216.25, for a total value of C$43,250.00.

FirstService Trading Down 1.7 %

TSE:FSV opened at C$227.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$222.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$211.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of C$10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 74.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.89. FirstService Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$181.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$231.73.

FirstService Increases Dividend

FirstService ( TSE:FSV Get Free Report ) (NASDAQ:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.48 by C($0.08). FirstService had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of C$1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.47 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 6.9798512 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.336 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. FirstService’s payout ratio is 44.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on FirstService from C$178.00 to C$187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of FirstService from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of FirstService from C$175.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FirstService

FirstService Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.