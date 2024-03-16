Jeffrey D. Sexton Sells 1,500 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Stock

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) VP Jeffrey D. Sexton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $30,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,782.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FARO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of FARO stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.11. 1,255,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,568. The company has a market cap of $381.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.68. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FARO Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in FARO Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in FARO Technologies by 241.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in FARO Technologies by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.