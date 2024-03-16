James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Bank of America cut James Hardie Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $35.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Shares of JHX opened at $38.83 on Tuesday. James Hardie Industries has a 1-year low of $19.95 and a 1-year high of $41.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.69.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 38.75%. The firm had revenue of $978.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 357.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 23,524 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in James Hardie Industries by 754.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 116,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 102,923 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 3.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

