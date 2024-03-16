Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.650-2.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.2 billion-$6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.4 billion. Jabil also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $123.15 on Friday. Jabil has a 52 week low of $74.16 and a 52 week high of $156.94. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.37.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Jabil will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 5.46%.

JBL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.75.

In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,842,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,401,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Jabil news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at $8,285,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,842,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,401,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,658 shares of company stock valued at $7,011,771 in the last three months. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 330.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 388,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,535,000 after acquiring an additional 298,523 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 816.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

