Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.75

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.75 and traded as low as $0.69. Iveda Solutions shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 270,860 shares changing hands.

Iveda Solutions Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Iveda Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Iveda Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Iveda Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Iveda Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Iveda Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 2.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iveda Solutions Company Profile

Iveda Solutions, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States, Egypt, and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software; IvedaPinpoint, a solution that manages Bluetooth trackers and sensors, and displays them on a map for exact location; and Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications.

