iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Short Interest Update

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the February 14th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares USD Green Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 68,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BGRN traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.50. The stock had a trading volume of 16,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,972. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.01. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.18 and a 52 week high of $47.49.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares USD Green Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.1483 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

